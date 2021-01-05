Judge denies Trump motion to decertify Georgia's presidential election result

article

A federal judge has denied President Donald Trump's latest effort to decertify Georgia's presidential election results.

The Trump campaign filed an emergency injunction on Dec. 31, 2020 requesting that the courts decertify the election while also requesting that the court hear the case before Jan. 6 - the date when the Electoral College votes would be certified.

Tuesday morning, District Court Judge Mark Cohen denied the injunction, pointing to the timing of the request and no evidence that lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have received the complaint.

"Although Plaintiffs counsel could have requested through this Court's ECF filing system an immediate hearing over this past holiday weekend, and obtained a hearing before the duty district Judge, counsel did not do so. Consequently, this Court was not informed of these filings until this morning at 9:38 a.m. when the case was assigned," Cohen wrote.

At a rally in Georgia Monday night, Trump repeated numerous times his claims of election fraud, which have been rejected by election officials — Republican as well as Democratic in state after state — and courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court. His former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff have stated multiple times that there has been no evidence of widespread wrongdoing that would change the outcome of the election.

Also on Monday, a federal judge rejected a different lawsuit filed by two lawmakers, voting rights groups and others seeking to overturn that state's election results in Wisconsin, Georgia, and four other swing states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Previously, a different U.S. District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit by supporters, led by Attorney Sidney Powell, which also sought to block certification of Georgia's election results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.