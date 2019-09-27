Judge denies bond for accused Clayton County serial rapist

A Clayton County judge has denied bond for an alleged serial rapist.

Kenneth Bowen, who appeared in court Friday, was arrested last month on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual battery. Police obtained a warrant when his DNA was a match, they said, in all eight cases. Most of the attacks took place within a 2-mile radius of his home.

The crimes happened at area apartment complexes over several years. Detective screened "suspicious person" 911 calls and Bowen‘s name surfaced, they said.

It was through social media searches that they saw a picture of the 24-year-old. His face, detailed investigators, matched the sketches put together by three victims and a GBI forensic artist.

They were able to get a warrant for Bowen's DNA.

Detectives say it matched victim rape kits.

Detectives say in each case, the woman's cell phone was taken so she couldn't call for help. Some of the women had children in their homes and even in their beds during the assaults. One victim, say police, was 9 months pregnant and complied because she didn't want her baby harmed.

Bowen will remain in the Clayton County jail without bond.

