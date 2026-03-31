'19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar released on $600K bond

article

The Brief Former reality star Joseph Duggar posted a $600,000 bond Tuesday and is returning to Arkansas following his first appearance on child molestation charges. Authorities say Duggar admitted to molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 family vacation after police monitored a phone call with the victim’s father. Duggar and his wife also face separate charges in Arkansas for endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.



Joseph Duggar, a former star of the TLC series "19 Kids and Counting," was released from a Florida jail Tuesday after a judge set a high bond for charges involving the molestation of a child.

Reality star flying home to Arkansas

What we know:

Joseph Garrett Duggar, 31, posted a $600,000 bond Tuesday afternoon following his first appearance in Bay County.

Judge Tracy Smith set the bond at $500,000 for a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and $100,000 for lewd and lascivious conduct.

His attorney, Albert Sauline, confirmed Duggar was scheduled to fly home to Arkansas later that day.

Duggar was arrested March 18 in Tontitown, Arkansas, and transferred to Florida to face the charges.

Allegations of recorded confession

The backstory:

The charges stem from a 2020 family trip to Panama City Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 14-year-old girl told police Duggar molested her several times when she was 9.

The girl’s father reportedly confronted Duggar, who admitted to the abuse.

Arkansas detectives later monitored a phone call between the father and Duggar, where police say he admitted to the actions a second time.

Duggar is also the younger brother of Josh Duggar, who was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in 2022 on child sexual abuse material charges.

Defense seeks fair treatment for Duggar

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Albert Sauline argued for a reasonable bond, noting Duggar had no prior criminal record. "Our No. 1 goal is to make sure he is treated fairly," Sauline said, specifically referencing Duggar's celebrity status.

During the hearing, the state highlighted the severity of the case. "We're asking for a substantial monetary bond. In this case, it's a serious charge against the child," the prosecutor told the judge.

Arkansas charges and family history

Dig deeper:

Defense attorney Albert Sauline argued for a reasonable bond, noting Duggar had no prior criminal record. "Our number one goal is to make sure he is treated fairly," Sauline said, specifically referencing Duggar's celebrity status.

During the hearing, the state highlighted the severity of the case. "We're asking for a substantial monetary bond. In this case, it's a serious charge against the child," the prosecutor told the judge.

In a phone interview with FOX 5 Atlanta, Sauline reemphasized that he is confident Duggar’s celebrity status and his family will not come into play during the court proceedings. "We simply ask that my client be treated fairly," Sauline said, lauding the professionalism of the Florida court.

Arraignment set for April

What's next:

As a condition of his release, Duggar is barred from having any contact with the victim and cannot have unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 18.

His next court appearance in Florida is an arraignment scheduled for April 20.

As of Tuesday evening, Duggar was on his way back home to Arkansas.