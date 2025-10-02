Joro spiders return to Georgia ahead of Halloween season

article

The Brief Joro spiders, large colorful arachnids from East Asia, are back in Georgia. Pest control companies report dozens of recent calls to remove their webs. Experts say they aren’t dangerous but are drawn to lights near homes.



With weeks still to go before Halloween, a creepy crawler has made its return to Georgia: the Joro spider.

What we know:

Experts say residents should expect to see the large, brightly colored spiders in webs around homes and neighborhoods this fall. One pest control company in Henry County reported receiving about 70 calls recently from homeowners seeking help removing Joro spider webs and nests.

While the spiders may look frightening, experts say they are not aggressive toward people. Pest professionals recommend limiting bright lights around doors and entryways, since those lights attract the insects that Joro spiders feed on.

Facts about the Joro Spider

Scientific name & origin — The Joro spider is Trichonephila clavata, native to East Asia (Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan).

Introduction to the U.S. — The species was first documented in northeast Georgia in 2014 (though some reports suggest it arrived slightly earlier).

Spread & range potential — Research indicates it could expand through much of the Eastern U.S. thanks to its cold tolerance, metabolism, and dispersal ability.

Size & appearance — Adult females can reach leg-spans of up to 3–4 inches, with bright yellow and blue-black striping; males are much smaller and duller.

Web design — They build large orb-style webs, often golden in color, and webs can span up to 10 feet or more in diameter.

Life cycle & reproduction — After mating, females lay between ~400 to 1,500 eggs in an egg sac. Spiders die by late autumn or early winter; the next generation emerges in spring.

Behavior & temperament — They’re relatively shy. Researchers found that when disturbed, Joro spiders can remain motionless for over an hour, rather than fleeing.

Venom & human risk — Their bite is considered harmless for most people, with effects compared to a mild bee sting. They're non-aggressive and rarely bite.

Diet & ecosystem role — They prey on insects, including mosquitoes and especially the brown marmorated stink bug, which is a crop pest.

Symbiotic bacteria — Scientists at Georgia Gwinnett College discovered that Joro spiders are often infected with Wolbachia, a bacteria common in many insect species.

