Jordan drone strike: Hometown plans to honor Georgia soldier killed in attack

The hometown of one of the Georgia soldiers killed in a drone strike in Jordan plans to honor her life and her sacrifice for her country with a special homecoming tribute.

Sgt. Kennedy Sanders' remains still haven't been returned to her hometown of Waycross yet, but the city's mayor says the community plans to line the streets to welcome her home.

In a post on the City of Waycross Facebook page, Michael-Angelo James says that Sanders is tentatively scheduled to "start her transition home" within the next seven to 10 days.

The city will then hold a viewing in the city auditorium on Feb. 16 with accommodations in place to handle the high number of visitors.

A homecoming service will take place the next day in the auditorium of Ware Middle School followed by a private funeral at Oakland Cemetery and a repast back at the city auditorium.

From left to right: Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, Kennedy Ladon Sanders, William Jerome Rivers (Credit: Chief of Army Reserve)

Speaking on "Fox and Friends," father Shawn Sanders called his daughter a "hero."

"She chose to serve the country and give us our freedoms. You know, be part of us getting our freedoms and stuff happened and it's hard for the parents to endure," he said. "That's why I honor her so much and believe she's a hero,"

James also plans to name a street in Sanders' honor and proclaim her birthday as a day for the city to honor her life. On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all flags on state buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff in honor of the three soldiers.

All parties can send flowers, well wishes, and presentations to the Fluker Funeral Home.

What we know about the Georgia soldiers killed in Jordan drone attack

Kennedy Ladon Sanders

Sanders, 24, worked at a pharmacy while studying to become an X-ray technician and coached children’s soccer and basketball. She had volunteered for the deployment because she wanted to see different parts of the world, according to her parents.

Writing on Facebook, Sanders' family thanked the community for their support during this time.

"Munchkin will be missed by many," they wrote.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Courtesy of the family)

Breonna Alexsondria Moffett

Moffett had turned 23 years old just nine days before she was killed. She joined the Army Reserves in 2019 but also worked for a home care provider to cook, clean and run errands for people with disabilities.

"This is one of the saddest days of my life. With a heavy heart, I have to say that my Angel, my first born, has [gone] on to be with GOD today," Moffett's mother posted to Facebook. "Just know that a piece of my heart and soul will always be missing. Love you Baby Girl. Rest Easy."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Breonna Alexsondria Moffett (Photo submitted by family)

The Windsor Forest Mighty Marching Band also posted on Facebook in her honor, addressing Moffett as a former drum major of the high school band.

"We will remember her time as a Knight and a service woman in the U.S Army. We ask that you keep her family lifted up in prayer," a spokesperson for the Mighty Marching Knights said.

Sanders and Moffett were close friends who regularly popped in on each other’s phone calls with their families back home.

William Jerome Rivers

Rivers, who was 46 years old and went by Jerome, joined the Army Reserve in New Jersey in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018.

"Thank you for your sacrifice," and other tributes from people around Carrollton poured in from Facebook for Sgt. Rivers.

American Legion Post 143 said their honor guard stands ready to honor him.

Rivers' name will be added to the other names on the wall at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park.

According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. Rivers joined the Army Reserve in 2011 and served a nine-month tour in Iraq.

He joined the 718th engineering company last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.