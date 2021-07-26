Police: Man stabbed at SE Atlanta food mart

Officers are searching for a suspect in a stabbing at a southeast Atlanta food mart early Monday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers were called to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a person stabbed.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. At last report, he is alert and conscious.

According to investigators, the man was stabbed by a male suspect during an argument.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

