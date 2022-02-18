16-year-old Jonesboro girl reported missing after argument with brother

article

Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday night.

Officials say that around 11 p.m. 16-year-old Nikia Thompson walked away from her home on the 1700 block of Cardinal Road in Jonesboro after getting into an argument with her brother. According to investigators, Thompson has run away from home before.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Thompson was last known to be wearing a black jacket, pink jeans, and pink Crocs.

If you have any information that could help police find Nikia Thompson, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE