Joliet man arrested in Georgia after fatally shooting 35-year-old man in July

A Joliet man was arrested in Georgia Tuesday for fatally shooting a 35-year-old man in July.

Marquis Johnson, 18, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 31, Joliet police responded to the parking lot of The Credit Clique and Suites, located at 1308 W. Jefferson Street, after hearing gunfire, police said.

Police were then flagged down about a person down in the lot, and located Jaron Lymon, 35, of Joliet, who had been shot multiple times.

Lymon was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While investigating the fatal shooting, detectives were able to identify Johnson as a suspect in the homicide.

An arrest warrant was secured for Johnson on Aug. 26.

A Will County judge issued a bail of $1.5 million to the arrest warrant, authorities said.

Detectives later discovered that Johnson was in Lithonia, Georgia, and he was ultimately taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

He is currently being held in the Dekalb County Jail in Decatur, Georgia, where he is awaiting extradition to Joliet.