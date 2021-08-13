Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC lockdown over; suspect detained

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. has been given the "all clear" after implementing lockdown protocols due to reports of "a potential armed person" on the base on Friday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The culprit was detained around 2:45 p.m., and turned over to D.C. police.

D.C. police say the suspect that prompted the lockdown had fled the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace.

Base officials say the man breached their grounds around 12:15 p.m., entering through a housing section.

An officer at the base told FOX 5 that there were no reports indicating that shots had been fired on the grounds.

D.C. police have not identified the person, nor have they said what he might be charged with.