Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC lockdown over; suspect detained

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 14 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. has been given the "all clear" after implementing lockdown protocols due to reports of "a potential armed person" on the base on Friday.

The culprit was detained around 2:45 p.m., and turned over to D.C. police.

D.C. police say the suspect that prompted the lockdown had fled the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Halley Terrace.

Base officials say the man breached their grounds around 12:15 p.m.,  entering through a housing section. 

An officer at the base told FOX 5 that there were no reports indicating that shots had been fired on the grounds.

D.C. police have not identified the person, nor have they said what he might be charged with.

