Johns Creek woman charged with hitting 2 women with her vehicle

A woman is in custody after running into two victims with her car in a Johns Creek bar's parking lot, police say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the incident started after Johns Creek officers were sent to Bliss Bar and Lounge in the 10300 block of Medlock Bridge Road at around 1:45 Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle driven by a woman, identified as 30-year-old Yasmine Mbi, hit two other women in the parking lot.

Officials say the Mbi, who was still on the scene, tried to drive toward an officer, who fired at the vehicle.

After the officer fired the shots, Mbi fled the parking lot. Officers later found her vehicle parked at another location and soon after found and arrested Mbi at her home.

Mbi, who was not injured in the officer-involved shooting, was charged with aggravated assault and hit and run.

Medics took the two victims to a local hospital. One woman has serious injuries, while the other had minor injuries.

The GBI is now investigating the officer-involved shooting and will turn over a completed investigation to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

No officers were injured in the incident.

