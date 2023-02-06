Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested after leading state troopers on pursuit in Johns Creek

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Johns Creek
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Georgia State Patrol said they pursued the suspect after he fled from a felony traffic stop. (Credit: Georgia State Patrol)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Georgia State Troopers have confirmed the arrest of a suspect they said led troopers on a chase near Mount Pisgah Christian School in Johns Creek on Monday.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene during a felony traffic stop on Old Alabama Road. Troopers said they chased the suspect by car and then by foot.

That suspect is now in custody, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Officials have not released any further details in this case yet.