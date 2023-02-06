Suspect arrested after leading state troopers on pursuit in Johns Creek

article

Georgia State Troopers have confirmed the arrest of a suspect they said led troopers on a chase near Mount Pisgah Christian School in Johns Creek on Monday.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene during a felony traffic stop on Old Alabama Road. Troopers said they chased the suspect by car and then by foot.

That suspect is now in custody, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Officials have not released any further details in this case yet.