Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars.

The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day.

According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like golf courts or other vehicles with a minimum of four wheels on designated neighborhood streets.

Drivers will also have to follow a 25 mile per hour speed limit.

A valid driver's license and proof of insurance will be required to get behind the wheel.

