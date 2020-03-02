Johns Creek domestic dispute leaves 2 men dead, 1 woman recovering from gunshot wounds

Johns Creek police believe the Saturday afternoon shooting that left two men dead and sent one woman to the hospital stemmed from a domestic dispute at the Arium Johns Creek Apartment Complex. The only witness, Sadiqa Elamin-White, is the woman who's still in the hospital recovering from several gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

"The injuries are life-threatening for sure. We are not prepared to release the sequence of events just yet, but we were able to get a little information from her before she got medical treatment," Lt. Todd Hood told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

Lt. Hood said the 45-year-old woman had been shot several times, but managed to call 911 from her apartment on Bristol Way at 4:45 p.m. Police found two men, 58-year-old Inmen Ogletree and 57-year-old Curtis Lee, dead inside the apartment. One lived with Elamin-White, but police won't indicate which one.

Investigators will not indicate whether any of the gunshot wounds were self -inflicted.

Lt. Hood said there's no evidence anyone left the scene before police responded to the woman's 911 call.

"This appears to be an isolated crime involving people who knew each other. There's no cause for alarm for the community at large, but we are certainly praying for the woman and really, for all of the families involved,” he said.