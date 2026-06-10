Johns Creek apparent murder-suicide victim remembered by community

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The Brief Friends and colleagues are remembering Martha Holladay following a deadly domestic violence incident in Johns Creek. Investigators say Holladay and her husband, Richard Holladay, were found dead inside their home Sunday night. The Greater North Fulton Chamber described Holladay as a woman of faith, positivity and service.



As the Johns Creek community continues to mourn the deaths of Martha and Richard Holladay, new details are emerging about the woman friends and colleagues say touched countless lives.

What we know:

Johns Creek police previously identified Martha Holladay as the victim in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide Sunday night at the couple's home on North Hillbrook Trace.

ORIGINAL STORY: Parents found dead after domestic dispute in Johns Creek, police say

According to police, one of the couple's sons called 911 after reporting that an argument between his parents had escalated and gunshots were fired. Officers later found Martha Holladay and Richard Holladay dead inside the residence. Investigators believe Richard Holladay shot his wife before taking his own life.

Community remembers Martha Holladay

What they're saying:

In the days since the tragedy, tributes have poured in for 43-year-old Martha Holladay, including from the Greater North Fulton Chamber, where she was a member of the organization’s team.

In a social media post, the chamber described Holladay as a woman of deep faith, positivity and compassion who made a lasting impact on those around her.

The organization said her warmth, encouragement and dedication to others helped strengthen the business community and touched the lives of colleagues, members and friends throughout North Fulton.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, many in the community are focusing on remembering Holladay's life and the legacy she leaves behind.