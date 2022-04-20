Johnny Depp continues testimony Wednesday in defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp continues his testimony Wednesday in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor took the stand in a Fairfax County, Virginia courtroom Tuesday for the first time since the trial began more than a week ago. It is possible a cross-examination will happen today.

Heard had a "need for conflict, a need for violence" that "erupts out of nowhere," Depp told the jurors during his second day of testimony. "And the only thing I learned to do with it is exactly what I did as a child: retreat."

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Depp sued ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washingto Expand

Actress Amber Heard attends the defamation trial against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 20, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 Expand

During his testimony Tuesday, Depp denied ever hitting Heard, calling the physical and sexual assault allegations against him disturbing, heinous and "not based in any species of truth."

"It's been six years of trying times. It's very strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo," he said describing the impact the allegations have had on his career.

Depp discussed a childhood of physical abuse, his early movie career, and even apologized to the jury for the vulgar language he used in past text messages to describe Heard that had been introduced as evidence. He described Heard's allegations of his substance abuse as being "grossly embellished" and said there were no moments where he's been out of control.

Taking the stand for a second day, Depp said things began to change in his marriage when he felt that he "was suddenly just wrong about everything" in Heard’s eyes.

Depp said that Heard made little digs at him to demean him. The insults escalated into full-fledged circular arguments from which there was "no way in or out," Depp said.

"It was sort of a rapid fire, sort of endless parade of insults," Depp said.

He added: "Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong. It just didn’t happen. She couldn’t be wrong."

He said he was constantly being told about how wrong he was about various aspects of his life, including his 30-year acting career.

"I was sort of not allowed to be right," he said. "Not allowed to have a voice."

Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.

"There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to," Depp said.

"Why did I stay? I stayed I suppose because my father stayed (with my mother) … I didn’t want to fail," Depp said. "I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around."

Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard’s abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker.

He added: "I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks. I had to have something to be able to maintain me."

Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship. But Depp said Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him in his sobriety.

Depp admitted to becoming addicted to pain medication following an injury on the set of the fourth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. He said he has experienced long periods of sobriety over the years.

The trial began last week when a jury was selected in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 r Expand

The Post article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to her allegation that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the allegation.

US actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 r Expand

Depp's older sister, Christi Dembrowski, faced a barrage of questions from Heard's lawyers last week about Depp's alcohol and drug use.

Isaac Baruch, a longtime friend and next-door neighbor of Depp testified that Amber Heard told him Depp had hit her but he never saw evidence of abuse on her face.

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard, Kate James, testified in a video deposition that was played in court last week said she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Model, Amber Heard, and her now ex-husband, Johnny Depp, leave Southport Magistrates Court, Queensland, April 18, 2016. Heard received a fine for bringing pet dogs, Pistol and Boo, illegally into Australia in 2015. (Photo by Robert Shakespeare/Fairfa Expand

Lawyers also presented a video deposition of Laurel Anderson, a couple's therapist who worked with Heard and Depp in 2015 who said both suffered childhood abuse. As a couple, they were engaged in "mutual abuse," Anderson testified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report