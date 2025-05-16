I-Team: Job scams in the U.S. on the rise as economic uncertainty increases

The Brief Job scams are rising in 2025, with fraudsters targeting vulnerable jobseekers through social media and fake work-from-home offers. Scammers often impersonate real companies and ask for sensitive information like bank details or Social Security numbers to steal money or identities. The FTC advises verifying job offers independently, avoiding links from messages, and checking company legitimacy through official websites and the Better Business Bureau.



As economic uncertainty continues into the first half of 2025, job scams are surging—costing Americans hundreds of millions of dollars and preying on the financially vulnerable. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), job scam losses totaled $220 million in just the first half of last year, and officials say that trend is accelerating this year.

What we know:

The scams often start on social media, where fraudsters track hashtags and posts about layoffs, financial struggles, or job searches. They then reach out with offers for high-paying, work-from-home positions—jobs that, in reality, don’t exist.

The FTC warns that scammers specifically target individuals who have recently lost their jobs or are experiencing financial hardship, making them especially vulnerable to job-related fraud.

The fraud typically involves requests for sensitive personal information. Scammers posing as recruiters will ask for credit card details, bank account numbers, or even Social Security numbers—all under the guise of onboarding for a promising new job. But instead of sending a paycheck, they’re stealing identities and draining accounts.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe

What they're saying:

Experts say there are a few simple ways to protect yourself:

Be skeptical of jobs offering high pay for minimal effort, especially those that arrive via direct message or vague online ads.

Don’t trust contact details or application links sent to you—instead, search for the company independently and contact their HR department through their official website.

Look up the job offer online to see if others have reported similar scams.

Check with the Better Business Bureau to verify if the company is legitimate and has any known complaints.

The FTC advises jobseekers to be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true, encouraging them to research thoroughly and avoid sharing personal information unless they can confirm the opportunity is legitimate.