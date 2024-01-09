Jimmy Kimmel launches wild attack on Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein jab: 'Hamster-brained man'

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:55 AM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:36 PM EST until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:34 AM EST until WED 4:22 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:59 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:13 PM EST until WED 12:40 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:27 PM EST until WED 11:24 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:25 AM EST until TUE 10:53 PM EST, Cherokee County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Newton County, Lamar County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Jimmy Kimmel launches wild attack on Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein jab: 'Hamster-brained man'

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel went after Aaron Rodgers on Monday night as he responded to the New York Jets quarterback’s dig about the comedian being nervous about the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

As the documents came out over the last week, Kimmel’s name was nowhere to be found. Rodgers’ crack appeared to be rooted in comments the late-night host made in February 2023 over the quarterback’s interest in the Epstein list and wonderment over stories about UFOs and the Chinese spy balloon. Kimmel called him a "whack Packer."

Kimmel, after initially threatening a lawsuit against Rodgers, tore into the four-time NFL MVP and denied having any type of connection to Epstein. He said he believed he only made the jab about Epstein because of the jokes from last year. He labeled Rodgers "Karen Rodgers."

"This is how these nuts do it now. If you don’t like (Donald) Trump, you’re a pedophile. It’s their go-to move, and it shows you how much they actually care about pedophilia.… I’ve seen guys like him before," Kimmel said. "Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him.

"We learned during COVID that somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate, someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is the expert in the field of immunology. He put on a magic helmet and that ‘G’ made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card, they were both in the word ‘Aaron.’

"Can you imagine this hamster-brained man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts."

Kimmel did his own research, diagnosing Rodgers with the Dunning-Kruger effect – a "a cognitive bias in which people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities."

"In other words, Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is," he said.

Kimmel supported Rodgers’ right to free speech but drew the line at insinuations that he or anyone else was a pedophile.

"Nor is it trash talk. Sorry, Pat McAfee," he said, levying a shot at the ESPN host.

Kimmel said what he does is not the same as Rodgers as he doesn’t "make up lies."

He added that he wanted Rodgers to apologize but said the quarterback "probably won’t do that."

Rodgers is set for a "Pat McAfee Show" appearance on Tuesday. He teased reporters with his response to the drama over his remarks on Monday afternoon.