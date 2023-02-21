Former President Jimmy Carter honored by Georgia Senate

Georgia politicians and officials are paying tribute to former president Jimmy Carter who is in home hospice care. His accomplishments at both the national level and within Georgia's communities are being remembered on both sides of the political aisle.

On the floor of the Georgia State Senate former President Carter was honored for his life of public service and advocacy for human rights on Tuesday.

"Post presidency, he continued promoting these ideas through his dedication to humanitarian human aid globally and here in Georgia as well," said State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims. "Everyone in Plains knew him as Jimmy. He is a role model, a leader, a trailblazer, and an unmistakable gentleman with loads of strength."

The 98-year-old is also the only Georgian to ever occupy the Oval Office. The Georgia House of Representatives also paid tribute to the 39th president on Tuesday.

"President and Mrs. Carter are woven through the fabric of our community. Even through their political success, they have remained good neighbors and are active in the community of plains," said State Rep. Mike Cheokas.

The remembrances on the floor of the legislature come a day after the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed legislation honoring Carter on Monday.