JetBlue to soon allow free carry-on bag with basic economy ticket

Flying JetBlue ? Passengers with the airline’s basic economy tickets will soon be able to bring a complimentary carry-on bag, as well as a personal item.

The carrier announced on Tuesday that its Blue Basic fare will include a free carry-on bag starting on Sept. 6, 2024, regardless of when the ticket was purchased.

Previously, JetBlue travelers who wished to bring a carry-on bag had to buy one of JetBlue’s other fare options, or purchase an "Even More Space" seat.

"Carry-on bags are an important piece of travel to customers, and when presented with a choice between JetBlue’s award-winning service and another carrier’s basic offering, we want JetBlue to be the easy winner," JetBlue’s President Marty St. George, said in a statement. "We’re always looking for ways to evolve our offering in response to customer preferences."

"This is a win-win as we improve the customer experience and keep JetBlue competitive in our industry," St. George added.

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus is pictured at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in the Netherlands, on March 30, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Travelers with Blue Basic fares will still have to pay for a checked bag. It also doesn’t bring other perks, such as the ability to make ticket changes or complimentary seat selection on the flight.

JetBlue said how many of its planes have larger overhead bins to accommodate more bags, but noted how travelers may have to check their carry-on at the gate at no charge "in the event of space constraints."

Earlier this year, JetBlue ended service in Kansas City, Missouri, and cut routes in Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale in an effort to return to profitability after four years of losses.

In March, it was revealed that JetBlue had lost more than $2 billion since its last profitable year in 2019. The airline tried to grow through a partnership and a merger, but the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued to kill both deals .

The latest Blue Basic fare offering with a free carry-on bag comes after JetBlue also updated how it charges for checked bags, introducing a peak and off-peak pricing structure in March, according to Travel + Leisure .

This story was reported from Cincinnati.