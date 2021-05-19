Clayton County teenager goes missing without medication

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for nearly 24 hours.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 18-year-old Jeremiah Mateen.

According to officials, Mateen walked away from his home on the 6000 block of Thornhedge Drive in Riverdale at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Mateen was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and does not have his medication.

The missing teenager is described as being around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts.

If you have any information on where Jeremiah Mateen could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

