'Jeopardy!' fans unleash wrath over 'pathetic' lack of response to biblical clue

"Jeopardy!" contestants made an error of biblical proportions on last night's show.

Fans were enraged Tuesday after all three contestants failed to answer what many believed to be a very easy question about the Lord's Prayer.

Host Mayim Bialik read a clue that began, "Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven, [THIS] be thy name.’"

When the camera cut to Laura, Joe and returning champion Suresh, not one contestant buzzed in with a response.

Fans began tweeting their disdain for the religious blunder, with one writing "Today, 3 Jeopardy contestants did not know the first line of the 'Lord's Prayer!' Sad. Our Father, who art in heaven, ________ be thy name; They didn't know the answer: ‘Hallowed.’ Pathetic," they wrote.

"@Jeopardy has 3 geniuses on the show today.The question was-In the Bible it says-Our Father, who art in heaven (blank) be thy name. The answer is Hallowed (of course)... none of the 3 knew the answer. Sad world we're in," they noted.

Another person joked, "That’s ‘hallowed,’ you heathens!"

"OOF. Watching @Jeopardy tonight, and none of the contestants knew the words ‘hallowed be thy name’ in the Lord’s Prayer ," one user lamented.

The Lord's Prayer can be found in the bible from Matthew 6:9-13.

A few words of the prayer may change in different Christian sects and in different versions of the bible, although "hallowed" remains constant.

The Final Jeopardy clue of the episode involved a question involving actors, an answer two out of three contestants answered correctly.

For the sixth day in a row, Suresh Krishnan reigned victorious with $96,595. He had previously received criticism from fans on his second showing, after he and his fellow contestants did not buzz in for what fans felt were a majority of the questions.

One fan took to Twitter after the episode and wrote, "Is it just me, or was tonight's episode of #jeopardy painful to watch? As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10."

