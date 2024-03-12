Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta stop on 'This is Me...Now' tour

article

Actor, dancer and singer Jennifer Lopez has canceled her tour stop in Atlanta.

Lopez is touring to promote her new album, "This is Me...Now." The tour is scheduled to kick off in June.

She was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Aug. 25.

PREVIOUS: Jennifer Lopez bringing 'This Is Me...Now' tour to Atlanta

Lopez also canceled stops in Nashville on Aug. 24, New Orleans, Raleigh, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa.

Ticketmaster only states that the event organizer has canceled the event and refunds will be processed, but offered no reason for why the concert was canceled.

For more information about the tour, click here.

