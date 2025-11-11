Jennifer Lawrence unravels in challenging drama 'Die My Love'

The Brief Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence stars in the new psychological drama "Die My Love," directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. The film features Lawrence as a woman mentally unraveling following the birth of her baby. "It really did look like poetry," says Lawrence of the film's script. "Where there’s a statement and then there’s space in between it."



Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence is receiving some of the best reviews of her career for the new film "Die My Love."

Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the psychological drama features Lawrence as a woman mentally unraveling following the birth of her baby. It’s a movie marked by ferocious, angry scenes opposite co-star Robert Pattinson, balanced by long stretches without any dialogue at all.

"It really did look like poetry," says the actress of the script. "Where there’s a statement and then there’s space in between it. But Lynne also just…we would have a huge dialogue thing and then the day of, she’d be like, ‘Nah, take all the dialogue out of it!’"

When asked if tossing out the lines was frustrating, Lawrence jokes, "That was very frustrating for Rob, because Rob has a horrible memory. But my brain works better than Rob’s!"

"Die My Love" also stars Sissy Spacek, LaKeith Stanfield and Nick Nolte. For more information on the film, click here — and click the video player in this article to watch our one-on-one interview with Jennifer Lawrence.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken interviewed Jennifer Lawrence about her new film "Die My Love."



