Jennifer Garner shows ‘random act of kindness’ for people in need


By Stephanie Weaver
Updated 4:23PM
FOX TV Digital Team
Jennifer Garner attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Garner is in the spotlight for sharing a simple way to give back to those in need. 

On Wednesday, the actress posted a video on social media explaining an easy way to show a "random act of kindness" using Ziploc bags. 

In the post, Garner fills up a bag with essential items, including socks, handwipes and money. She is shown giving out the bags to people experiencing homelessness in the community. 

21 heartwarming stories of 2021

From small acts of kindness to awe-inspiring events, there were a lot of feel-good moments in 2021.

The 49-year-old said she was inspired by her friend to create the bags. 

"Random act of kindness: gather these essentials in a quart sized ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need. Inspired by my kind friend, @whitneyformt," Garner wrote on Instagram. "A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20 and a smile."

The post, which quickly went viral, had more than 750,000 reactions as of Thursday afternoon. 

And, this isn’t the first time the celebrity has shown kindness to strangers. 

RELATED: ACT OF KINDNESS: Military parents receive surprising note on their car

Earlier this month, in a video shared on her Instagram Story, the actress purchased coffee for customers at Starbucks and tipped employees, according to PEOPLE

Garner asked a coffee barista to cover the customers behind her in line. Alongside the video, she emphasized the importance of good deeds, writing: "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness."