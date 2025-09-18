Jefferson man arrested on child molestation, cruelty charges

article

The Brief William Kenneth Butler was arrested for child molestation and four counts of second-degree child cruelty in Jackson County. Butler allegedly touched a student inappropriately while drinking alcohol, reported by a school resource officer. Butler was released on bond totaling $50,000, with conditions prohibiting contact with victims and possession of firearms, alcohol, or drugs.



A Jackson County man was arrested this week on child molestation and child cruelty charges following an investigation that began with a report from a school resource officer.

What we know:

William Kenneth Butler, 43, of Jefferson, was taken into custody on Sept. 16 and charged with one count of child molestation and four counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office report says a middle school resource officer in Buford contacted investigators earlier this month after learning a student disclosed being inappropriately touched by Butler about two years ago. The student told a DFACS worker and a school counselor that Butler touched her under her shirt while drinking alcohol, according to the report.

Butler was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later released after posting bond. Court records show bond was set at $20,000 for the molestation charge and $7,500 each for the cruelty charges. As part of his release conditions, Butler was ordered to have no contact with the victims and is prohibited from possessing firearms, alcohol or drugs.

What we don't know:

No word on if he has retained legal representation or when his next court date is scheduled.