Jefferson Dairy Queen makes 'miracles' despite pandemic

If you’re a loyal Good Day Atlanta viewer, you know it’s become a tradition to spend “Miracle Treat Day” at the Jefferson Dairy Queen, where owner David Gillespie, Jr. and his team raise thousands of dollars each year for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Well, here’s some good news — even though Miracle Treat Day was canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gillespie and his DQ staff are still helping their customers make “miracles” this summer.

Miracle Treat Day is an annual fundraising event at which a dollar or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations is donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; the Jefferson Dairy Queen donates all of its Miracle Treat Day proceeds to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and is known as one of the most successful fundraising locations in the country.

This year — without an official Miracle Treat Day — Gillespie and his staff are collecting donations through the end of August, and have thus far raised more than $5,000.

We spent the morning at the Jefferson Dairy Queen - click the video player to check it out, and to get more information on how the restaurant’s team is still hoping to make “miracles” this year.

