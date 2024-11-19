Jeep rented by Navy sailor from Georgia found in Ocmulgee River recovered

article

Authorities have recovered the Jeep Compass rented by 25-year-old Devin Jeter, whose body was found in the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City last week, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The vehicle, discovered by the Georgia State Patrol dive team on the morning of Nov. 19, was located in the river near where Jeter's body was found.

The Jeep, rented by Jeter from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before his disappearance, showed no visible damage, according to investigators. Jeter, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, was last seen on Nov. 7, and his family reported him missing the following day when he failed to arrive at work.

On Nov. 11, a local fisherman found Jeter’s body at a boat landing along the Ocmulgee River. An autopsy conducted by the GBI found no visible injuries, but further forensic testing is ongoing.

Jeter's aunt, Debra Smith, told FOX 5 Atlanta that Jeter was an outgoing, loving person who loved the military, his country and his family.

Jeter’s disappearance and death remain under investigation, and the GBI is urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in solving the case.

Anyone who saw Jeter or the silver Jeep Compass, bearing Florida license plate EWAG47, between Atlanta and Lumber City, or who has other relevant information, is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be shared anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s tip submission page, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Investigators continue to work to piece together the circumstances surrounding Jeter’s tragic death.