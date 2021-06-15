Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins leads deep discussions on FOX SOUL series

Recording artist and entrepreneur Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins is having some deep discussions on his FOX SOUL series "Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins" — and if you’re expecting another celebrity talk show, the rapper and philanthropist says this definitely isn’t one of those.

"’Worth A Conversation’ came about during the pandemic," says Jenkins. "What I would do is hit up people that I knew and have them jump Instagram Live, and we’d just have conversations about what was going on in the world."

That turned into "Worth A Conversation," which features hour-long discussions with fellow artists and activists about current events and issues. The guests are thought leaders - including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms - that Jenkins says have important perspectives and life lessons to share.

"As things started to loosen up, I was like, ‘Man, I want to talk to T.D. Jakes. I want to talk to Steve Harvey.’ I want to talk to all these people that had some information about, just, trials and tribulations and going through times," he says.

"Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins" runs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on streaming network FOX SOUL; for Jenkins, each new episode is an opportunity to "pay it forward" to fans who look to the artist for inspiration.

"I grew up and I never had that. So, I had to find out the hard way, and that almost cost me everything. And I always promised myself if I ever got in the position, that I would always give back."

For more information on "Worth A Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins" and to watch past episodes, click over to the FOX SOUL website here — and click the video player in this article to find out who Jenkins considers a "dream guest" for the show.

