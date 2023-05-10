Arrest made in violent Lithonia home invasion

article

A man wanted for a violent home invasion robbery in Lithonia has been arrested.

Jarrell Wright, 32, of Decatur, was charged with first-degree home invasion, two counts of armed robbery with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree criminal damage to property, battery (FVA), and third-degree cruelty to children.

The arrest warrant for Wright states on April 12 he forced his way into the home of a woman, with whom he has a prior relationship. Wright kicked open the front door and fired a handgun at another armed man in the house, before getting to a fight with him and then assaulting the woman, the document states.

Wright is also accused of taking the man’s weapon and the woman’s purse in front of juveniles at the Lithonia home, the record indicates.

Wright was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and was being held as of Wednesday without bond.