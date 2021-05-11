Canadian icon Jann Arden calls upcoming show 'Livestream 2.0'

When Jann Arden began her music career in her native Canada, the singer-songwriter says she never dreamed she’d score a global hit.

Then came "Insensitive."

"No, I had no idea at all," says Arden about the song, which topped music charts around the world and was a Top 20 hit in the United States back in 1996. "There was a radio station in Houston, and I can't remember the call letters off-hand, but they just started playing it, kind of as a one-off. It just started bleeding out over the country. So, it was very surprising to me."

It’s no surprise, however, that "Insensitive" will be among the songs performed by Arden during her upcoming livestreaming concert, "Jann Arden On Stage", scheduled for May 20. For the artist — who’s scored dozens of hits in Canada, including "Could I Be Your Girl" and "The Sound Off" — it’s a chance to connect with fans after a long year without live performances.

"All of us have been sidelined, really, the last 14, 15 months," Arden says. "I’m normally on the road 250 days a year."

As for the show’s quality, Arden calls it a "Livestream 2.0."

"I think we've all gotten very used to watching things in people's kitchens with crappy audio, and the lighting's terrible and you can't really hear what's going on," the artist said laughing. "This is full production; the audio is amazing. It's, like, a four-camera shoot and beautifully lit."

Along with her music career, Arden has found success as both an author and an actress; the first two seasons of her hit television comedy series "Jann" recently premiered on streaming service Hulu, and production just wrapped on the show’s upcoming third season.

For more information on "Jann Arden On Stage" and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our chat with the artist.

