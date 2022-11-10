Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party.

The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.

The event — being held at a private residence — is also a fundraiser for her nonprofit organization GCAPP, which stands for Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential. Fonda created the organization back in 1995, when she says Georgia had the highest rate of teen births in the nation.

"I was a Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Population Fund at the time, and I went to Cairo, Egypt for a conference," Fonda told FOX 5 in 2020. "And it was there where panel after panel after panel talked about how you go about reducing the need of young women to have babies when they're very young. You have to educate them. You have to give them hope."

Today, Fonda says GCAPP focuses on the broader mission of helping young people make healthy choices.

"There were counties in Georgia that didn't want us to come anywhere near them," Fonda said. "And by the way, now, those same counties are inviting us in. Because over the years, we've had a chance to prove ourselves, to show that we're not abortion or anything, we're about trying to unleash human potential."

Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party will be hosted by comedian and actress Heather McMahan, and will also include a special appearance by rapper and actor Ludacris. For more information on the event — and to learn more about GCAPP — click here.