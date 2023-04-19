Fire crews battle massive blaze at vacant NW Atlanta apartment building

article

Fire crews spent the night battling flames at a vacant apartment building in northwest Atlanta.

At around 11 p.m., firefighters first responded to reports of a burning building on the 400 block of James P. Brawley Drive NW Tuesday night.

At the scene, crews found flames going through the roof. The firefighters attempted to get inside, but say the flames at the two-story vacant apartment building were so intense they had to back out and be defensive.

One firefighter hurt his ankle while responding to the blaze and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.