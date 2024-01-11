Expand / Collapse search
Jackson High School in Butts County evacuated after threat on Thursday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Butts County
FOX 5 Atlanta

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Students at Jackson High School in Butts County were evacuated on Thursday morning because of an anonymous threat, according to a letter sent to school families.

The threat was reportedly received via telephone at approximately 8:25 a.m. Students and staff were transferred to another location while law enforcement investigated the threat.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., law enforcement advised the school officials that it was safe for students and staff to return to school.

Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe told school families that they will continue to work with local law enforcement to identify the person responsible and they intended to prosecute the responsible individual to the "fullest extent of the law."

The school superintendent did not reveal details about the threat.