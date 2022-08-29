Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

article

Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton.

According to deputies, the two men targeted the Exoon Quick-Stop on the 6000 block of Highway 124.

After the burglary, deputies say the men fled in a Hyundai heading toward Highway 332 from the parking lot of a nearby Publix.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.