Jackson County mourning death of deputy from health issues

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of their deputies.

Officials say Deputy Derrell Mohorn died on Wednesday from health issues at Piedmont Athens Regional.

Details about the specific health issues were not released.

Before joining the agency, Mohorn was a deputy with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

"Please pray for the family during this difficult time," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

What's next:

Officials say details of Mohorn's funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.