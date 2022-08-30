Deputies: Runaway 15-year-old Paulding County girl missing since Friday

article

Paulding County deputies are asking the public to help them find a runaway 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Officials say on Aug. 26, 15-year-old Jacen Mussey's mother reported her missing, saying that she hadn't been since leaving their home on Buchanan Highway after an argument.

According to deputies, Mussey is diagnosed with oppositional defiance disorder, anxiety, and depression and is currently off her medication.

The missing teenager is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 156 pounds. She has brown, waist-length hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses.

Mussey was last known to be wearing a black sports bra and black sweatpants.

While officials do not believe Mussey is in danger, they are asking the public for any information that could help them find her. If you have seen the teen, call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.