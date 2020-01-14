Ivanka Trump visits Atlanta to discuss human trafficking

Ivanka Trump said her father, President Donald Trump, is committed to ending human trafficking.

The presidential advisor and first daughter made a trip to Atlanta Tuesday morning to visit two residential treatment facilities working with trafficking survivors.

"There is a lot more we can do individually and collectively to address human trafficking and I'm excited to be part of this conversation," Trump said.

Several survivors shared their stories with Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan, and HHS Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families Lynn Johnson, as well as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, who have worked to raise awareness of the issue in the state.

"People are listening now. Your fellow Georgians are listening," Gov. Kemp said. "The whole country and the whole world [are] now listening."

The nonprofit groups Trump visited give women a safe place to live and offer in-depth counseling services, education, and job opportunities.

"You really represent resilience and strength on a level that most people will never know or be challenged," said Trump.

Later this month, the White House will host a summit on human trafficking.