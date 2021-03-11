It’s time to meet the Muppets … in Atlanta!

Now that Disney+ has made all five seasons of "The Muppet Show" available for the first time ever, new generations are finally meeting Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, and the rest of the gang.

But did you know you can meet the Muppets in-person right here in Atlanta?

Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts is home to the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets, props, and costumes — including many of his iconic characters from "The Muppet Show."

The Jim Henson Gallery inside the Worlds of Puppetry Museum traces the career of the legendary puppeteer and director, from his earliest television work in the 1950s and 1960s (including a show called "Sam and Friends," which featured early versions of characters that would become Muppets) to his blockbuster movies in the 1980s.

"I don't think there's a kid that's lived that doesn't get touched somehow by The Muppets when they get exposed to it, because puppetry -- and The Muppets in particular -- really have a wonderful way of communicating to children," says the center's Executive Director Beth Schiavo.

Full-sized Muppets featured inside the gallery include Kermit the Frog (of course!), Scooter, and a beautiful Miss Piggy featured in the 1996 film "Muppet Treasure Island." You’ll also spot familiar faces from other Henson-created classics, including "Sesame Street," "Fraggle Rock," and "The Dark Crystal."

The Center for Puppetry Arts is located at 1404 Spring St. Northwest in Atlanta, and current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Due to the pandemic, timed tickets must be purchased in advance, and masks are required for all staff and guests.

Click the video player to check out our visit to the Jim Henson Gallery, and click here for more information on visiting the Center for Puppetry Arts.

