Sorry "Peanuts" fans, "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," won’t air on TV this year.

But don’t fret because it will be available for free to stream on Apple TV+ for a limited time.

Apple TV+ is giving all nonsubscribers a chance to watch all three holiday classics, starting off with "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," which will be available to stream beginning Oct. 28-31, according to an Apple news release.

The streaming service also announced dates for when nonsubscribers can enjoy other "Peanuts" holiday shows, which include:

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving": Available to stream Nov. 23-27.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas": Available to stream Dec. 22-25.

FILE - "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," directions for nonsubscribers on how to stream for free. (Apple TV+)

For those who do not have a subscription to Apple TV+ can watch the Halloween special by downloading the Apple TV app and search for "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and hit "play" to stream for free during the designated dates.

Beginning in 2020, Apple TV+ got exclusive rights to air the "Peanuts" holiday shows, which for years aired twice in October on ABC.

FILE - "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." (Apple TV+)

"Peanuts" made its debut on Oct. 2, 1950. The travails of the "little round-headed kid" Charlie Brown and his pals eventually ran in more than 2,600 newspapers, reaching millions of readers in 75 countries.

FILE - "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (Apple TV+)

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" first premiered on CBS in 1965, with "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" premiering in 1966 and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" premiering in 1973.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.