‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won't air on TV this year

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Putnam County, Upson County
10
Freeze Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Polk County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won't air on TV this year

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 8:06PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Charlie Brown halloween article

FILE - "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." (Apple TV+)

Sorry "Peanuts" fans, "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," won’t air on TV this year.  

But don’t fret because it will be available for free to stream on Apple TV+ for a limited time.  

Apple TV+ is giving all nonsubscribers a chance to watch all three holiday classics, starting off with "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," which will be available to stream beginning Oct. 28-31, according to an Apple news release. 

The streaming service also announced dates for when nonsubscribers can enjoy other "Peanuts" holiday shows, which include:

  • "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving": Available to stream Nov. 23-27.
  • "A Charlie Brown Christmas": Available to stream Dec. 22-25.
Peanuts-how-to-watch.jpg

FILE - "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," directions for nonsubscribers on how to stream for free.  (Apple TV+)

For those who do not have a subscription to Apple TV+ can watch the Halloween special by downloading the Apple TV app and search for "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and hit "play" to stream for free during the designated dates. 

Beginning in 2020, Apple TV+ got exclusive rights to air the "Peanuts" holiday shows, which for years aired twice in October on ABC. 

Charlie-Brown-thanksgiving.jpg

FILE - "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." (Apple TV+)

"Peanuts" made its debut on Oct. 2, 1950. The travails of the "little round-headed kid" Charlie Brown and his pals eventually ran in more than 2,600 newspapers, reaching millions of readers in 75 countries. 

Charlie-Brown-christmas.jpg

FILE - "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (Apple TV+)

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" first premiered on CBS in 1965, with "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" premiering in 1966 and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" premiering in 1973. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.