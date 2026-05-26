It’s a soaker of a summer at Six Flags Over Georgia

The Brief Popular Cobb County park Six Flags Over Georgia is open daily for the season, and has plenty of ways to cool visitors down during the heat of the summer. This year’s SPLASH! Water Parade will run Tuesdays through Sundays through June 14th, featuring floats, performers, and a "splash zone." In-park waterpark Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is also open daily for the season, and features slides, a wave pool, and reservable cabanas.



Don’t worry about any rain on this parade…because it’s already soaking wet!

Now that summer has "unofficially" arrived, so has the SPLASH! Water Parade at Six Flags Over Georgia! This year’s SPLASH! Water Parade will run Tuesdays through Sundays (through June 14), and it’s exactly what you think it is: a big, colorful parade with floats, performers, and a "splash zone" that’ll cool you off in seconds!

And if the parade doesn’t quite "wet" your appetite for soaking summer fun, Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is now open for the season, giving guests plenty of ways to "chill out" — literally! Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is the in-park waterpark at Six Flags Over Georgia, and features the Calypso Bay Wave Pool, Paradise Island interactive water playground for kids, and Bonzai Pipelines, a "choose-your-own-adventure" slide with three options for thrilling fun. Oh, and did we mention Tsunami Surge, featuring a first-of-its-kind zero-gravity single slide?

Six Flags Over Georgia is now open daily for the season, and regular park hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays (and noon to 6 p.m. for Hurricane Harbor Atlanta). For more information on visiting and to check out current admission deals, click here.