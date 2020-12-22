'It's numbing': Families forced to start over after Dunwoody apartment fire

Families were forced to evacuate their homes just before a massive explosion in Dunwoody.

It happened while Atlanta Gas Light crews were responding to a gas leak Monday afternoon.

"Everything that brought you comfort is gone," resident Eli Itow explained.

On Tuesday his family went back to see what was left of their home following that massive fire.

"I found a couple wrenches on the garage floor but there is nothing that is really recognizable as what was a two story building is now a foot and a half of muck."

Advertisement

Smoke and flames filled the air, quickly ripping through the Dunwoody Village Apartments. The property is located on Dunwoody Crossing.

"The gravity of it all is starting to set in that we're starting over," Itow explained.

Cars lined up Tuesday afternoon to drop off gifts cards for those families without place to call home, as we head into the holidays.

This is one of several efforts to help the families.

"We just decided to ask for gift cards so that people can go get what they need, your size seven foot may be different from my size seven shoes," Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch explained. "So this way we are working really hard making sure they can have the comforts they need."

We're told a gas leak caught fire leading to a massive explosion. Residents told us prior to that fire, people were being evacuated.

"I don't think its fully set in how dramatic of an event this was," Itow said.

Two Atlanta Gas Light employees were injured while responding to that gas leak. They were taken to the hospital along with a woman who, fire officials said, went into labor.

Firefighters said this is all still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.