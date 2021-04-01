'It’s just having a blast': Black bear soaks in hot tub in the Great Smoky Mountains

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
6
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

'It’s just having a blast': Black bear soaks in hot tub in the Great Smoky Mountains

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Black bear relaxes in hot tub

Mason Trebony, who was vacationing at the cabin with his wife, filmed the bear as it crawled into the jacuzzi and plopped down to take in the morning sunrise. (Credit: Mason Trebony via Storyful)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A black bear made itself at home when it climbed into the hot tub at a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains.

By the looks of things, it did not wish to be disturbed.

Mason Trebony, who was vacationing at the cabin with his wife, filmed the bear as it crawled into the jacuzzi and plopped down to take in the March 20 sunrise.

RELATED: Driver narrowly avoids running over gator crossing South Carolina highway

"There’s a wild black bear in the jacuzzi getting warm, unbelievable," Trebony says in the video. "(It’s) just having a blast."

Trebony briefly opened the sliding door to the patio to get a better shot at the intruder. But once the bear spotted him, it appears to splash hot water in Trebony’s direction.

"OK, alright, I’m going to move," Trebony said as he scampered back indoors.

Bear in hot tub

Mason Trebony, who was vacationing at the cabin with his wife, filmed the bear as it crawled into the jacuzzi and plopped down to take in the morning sunrise. (Credit: Mason Trebony via Storyful)

The U.S. National Parks Service (NPS) advises against approaching bears. Being too close may be perceived as aggression, which may cause the bear to charge, make loud noises or swat at the ground.

"The bear is demanding more space. Don't run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear," NPS said in its guidance on dealing with bears. "The bear will probably do the same."

NPS estimates roughly 1,500 bears call the Great Smoky Mountains home.

This story was reported from Atlanta.