It's going to be hot as heck for next 2 days in metro Atlanta, North Georgia; What you need to know

The next couple of days are going to be very hot and humid in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for the following counties: Morgan, Greene, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Upson, and Lamar county. It is expected to feel as hot as 105 to 107 degrees in those counties.

There is also Excessive Heat Watch in effect for multiple counties until 8 p.m. Monday and heat advisories for other counties.

Sunday's temperatures in the metro Atlanta are expected to be in the low 90s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, the humidity will make it feel like it is in the triple digits (up to 103).

It will be even hotter on Monday, with a high temp of 99 degrees expected.

Because of the humidity levels, isolated storms are definitely a possibility on both Sunday and Monday. At this time, northwest Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

When heat index values exceed 90 degrees, your health can be impacted. The higher the number, the more serious the impacts. The two main heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WEATHER NEXT WEEK

A cold front is expected to move in on Tuesday, which will result in lower temps and a chance for a few scattered showers and storms. The overnight temperature will also be lower and Wednesday is expected to be a nice day overall with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with much less humidity.

Highs are expected to be back in the 90s by Thursday and remain in the low 90s through Saturday, which is also when rain and humidity may return.