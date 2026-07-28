It's the end of an era for Atlanta's Cathedral Thrift House

The Brief Atlanta's long-running Cathedral Thrift Shop is set to close its doors on September 15th, after operating for more than 75 years. The shop was created as a ministry of the Cathedral of St. Phillip in Buckhead in 1949, and sells gently-used, upscale goods and donates a percentage of the profits to local charities. Volunteers say they hope to find a new, smaller space to warehouse donated goods, which can then be sold during pop-up events.



Volunteers at Atlanta's Cathedral Thrift House are praying for a miracle as the lease runs out on their current location.

Volunteers say their current lease (at 1893 Piedmont Road Northeast in Atlanta) expires in September, which means doors will close on September 15. Donations will be accepted at the current location until August 15.

The hope now is that they'll find a new space to warehouse goods, which can then be sold during pop-up events. In other words, a scaled-down version of the current operation.

The story of the Cathedral Thrift House stretches back more than 75 years, when it was created as a ministry of the Cathedral of St. Phillip in Buckhead in 1949.

"It started as a mission to serve the community, for people that were not able to go to Neiman Marcus or Davison's or Rich's," longtime volunteer Rena Sartain told us back in 2021, when we featured the shop on Good Day Atlanta.

Sartain told us that the mission is carried out in two ways: supporting the community by selling gently used goods (including clothes, furniture, and houseware items) at affordable prices, and also raising money for local nonprofit organizations.

Each year, volunteers and staff choose a local charity to receive a percentage of profits earned during the year.

The store has moved a few times over the years, and volunteers say they hope it'll survive another change.

For more information on the Cathedral Thrift House, click here.

And click the video player in this article to hear from volunteers about the community impact of the thrift store.