Bactrian camel born at the Milwaukee County Zoo is named Oliver!

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Thursday, April 15 the birth of a male Bactrian camel.

The calf was born the morning of April 13 to parents Addie-Jean (better known as A.J.) and Stan. Officials say the calf is doing well and animal care staff say he appears to be very strong. They say he was up and moving shortly after his birth, which took place in the outdoor camel habitat, at about 10 a.m. He was observed nursing from mom throughout the day.

Bactrian camel born at the Milwaukee County Zoo

A news release says mother, A.J., is 9 years old and father, Stan, is 8 years old. This is A.J. and Stan’s third offspring. They have two other sons: Jethro, who was born in 2019; and George, born in 2017. Both Jethro and George have since transferred to other zoological organizations.

Bactrian camel born at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The new calf underwent a neo-natal exam on Wednesday, and he weighed 94 pounds. This marks A.J.’s largest calf in weight. He is slightly smaller than the last male born to the Zoo’s other female, Sanchi. It’s considered a good, healthy weight for a newborn camel.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Bactrian camel born at the Milwaukee County Zoo

UPDATE (Friday, April 23): The Milwaukee County Zoo announced the baby camel has a name. It is Oliver!

Bactrian camel born at the Milwaukee County Zoo



