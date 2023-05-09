It's a boy! Zoo Atlanta welcomes new grandson of famous gorilla Willie B.

article

One of Zoo Atlanta newest additions is carrying on the tradition of his famous grandfather.

Last month, the zoo announced that Shalia, a 20-year-old western lowland gorilla, gave birth to a baby boy.

While the infant was born about two weeks before the zoo's original anticipated birth schedule, they say it appears to be healthy and strong and is nursing normally.

The baby is the 25th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta since they opened their Ford African Rain Forest - now home to one of the largest populations of gorillas in all of North America. All the babies born at the zoo have been reared by their mothers or surrogates.

The newborn is also the first offspring of 22-year-old Willie B. Jr., the only son of the legendary Willie B., who died in 2000. Willie B. was an icon of the zoo that generations of Atlantans grew up visiting.

Shalia holding the infant close (Cassie Moews/Zoo Atlanta)

After determining the sex of the infant, the zoo named him Willie B. III, continuing the tradition of his father and grandfather.

"Zoo Atlanta is very proud to have our newest baby gorilla continue a name tradition that is so meaningful and beloved for generations of Atlantans. Few Atlanta institutions are as unique to our city as Willie B.," said Raymond B. King, the zoo's president and CEO. "Through the lens of Willie B.’s life, we are able to see the story of Zoo Atlanta’s dramatic evolution. With the arrival of Willie B., III, we have the opportunity to share and celebrate that story, both with those who grew up with it, and with those who have never heard it before."

Guests can now look for the baby in the Gorilla Habitat 4 at the zoo, though sightings are now guaranteed.

As well as being a new addition to the Willie B. family legacy at the zoo, the baby will also add another number to the critically endangered western lowland gorilla species. The animals have seen their population plummet in the wild due to habitat loss, poaching, and disease.

Willie B., Jr.’s four sisters – Kudzoo, Olympia, Sukari, and Lulu – have also helped support the endangered population. Kudzoo, Sukari, and Lulu continue to reside at the Atlanta zoo with their own children. Olympia has a son and currently lives at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

Shalia (Zoo Atlanta)

The zoo expects to celebrate the birth of the baby and commemorate the upcoming 35th anniversary of Willie B.'s first days outdoors at the Ford African Rain Forest later this year.