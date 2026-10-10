Isaias recovery: Federal aid approved as 20K remain without power in GA

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The Brief Utility crews have restored electricity to more than 80,000 customers as cleanup gets underway across North Georgia. President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for 76 Georgia counties impacted by Isaias. Severe weather threats are winding down in metro Atlanta, making way for a sunny, warm week ahead.



Communities across North Georgia are beginning the cleanup process after post-tropical cyclone Isaias knocked down trees, snapped power lines, and cut electricity to tens of thousands of homes.

Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, late Friday night as a Category 2 hurricane before weakening into a post-tropical cyclone as it moved inland over Alabama. At least four deaths have been confirmed, two in Florida and two in Alabama, primarily caused by fallen trees hitting homes.

When will power be back on?

What we know:

Utility crews made major progress Saturday afternoon, bringing statewide Georgia Power outages down to roughly 20,000 after restoring service to more than 80,000 homes and businesses.

In metro Atlanta, Georgia Power outage counts dropped significantly heading into Saturday evening:

Fulton County: 754 outages

Cobb County: Under 500 outages

DeKalb County: Over 400 outages

Gwinnett County: 44 outages

Neighborhood recovery remains active where saturated soil and high wind gusts brought down trees onto houses, utility lines, and vehicles.

In Stone Mountain, contract crews worked along Valley Creek Drive to remove a tree that collapsed on power lines and repair snapped utility cables. In Rockdale County, a falling tree crushed a parked car outside a home, missing the residence by just two feet.

In North Georgia's mountain communities, crews face a longer road to full restoration. Amicalola EMC reported more than 7,000 customers in the dark late Saturday, concentrated mostly in Pickens, Gilmer, and Lumpkin counties. Georgia Power officials said teams are deployed statewide using smart grid technology and remote switches to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

Federal disaster aid approved

Big picture view:

To support local recovery efforts, President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for Georgia on Saturday.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to mobilize equipment and coordinate relief efforts across 76 designated counties, including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Hall, Henry, Pickens, Gilmer, Lumpkin, and Rockdale.

View a full list here.

Isaias' remnants cause damage to North Georgia

Dig deeper:

The widespread damage across North Georgia stemmed primarily from a combination of saturated soil and persistent wind gusts as Isaias tracked inland. Heavy rainfall loosened the ground around tree root systems, allowing moderate wind gusts to pull down fully-leafed trees directly onto overhead power lines, homes, and roadways.

Image 1 of 33 ▼ A tree crushed a car outside a home in Rockdale County as Post-Tropical Cyclone Isaias swept through North Georgia. (Photo: Michael Zenko)

The storm left behind severe localized destruction and crushed vehicles in neighborhoods from Stone Mountain to Rockdale County.

Brief radar-indicated tornado in East Georgia

Severe outer storm cells from post-tropical Isaias triggered tornado warnings across Screven and Burke counties, keeping a tornado watch in effect for areas stretching from Augusta to Savannah through Saturday evening.

Lingering storms, clear skies ahead

What's next:

While severe storm risks in metro Atlanta are winding down, a few trailing light showers remain possible over Rockdale, Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Henry counties through Saturday evening before clearing overnight.

Eastern zones stretching from Macon and Athens up to Toccoa in Stephens County remain at risk for trailing storm cells capable of brief twisting rotation and localized warnings before the system exits the state.

What we don't know:

Power companies haven't given an exact timeline for when the remaining 20,000 customers will get their lights back on.

Emergency officials also don't have a final dollar amount on the total storm damage yet as assessors continue tallying losses to homes, farms, and public roads.

Additionally, it remains unclear if state officials will recommend expanding federal aid eligibility to additional Georgia counties beyond the initial 76 as remaining local damage assessments are completed.