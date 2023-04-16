Is your home 911-accessible? 3 tips to make sure officials can find you in an emergency

When something serious goes wrong, it's almost second nature to call 911 for help. But, have you ever thought about how difficult it may be for police, fire or EMS workers to locate your house in an emergency? The Marietta Police Department came up with a few ways to make sure officials can get to you quickly in your time of need.

"To help us find you quicker, make sure your mailbox clearly displays your house number," a spokesperson for the department said. "Are the numbers fading away? Chipping? Some are missing? Make this a quick weekend home improvement project and update those numbers."

If you live in an apartment complex where your unit number is missing or not easily visible, you can talk to the leasing office about replacing the numbers in a better location in the case of an emergency.

Do you live in a mobile home? Make sure the view of your number isn't obstructed by trees, bushes, bins or any other lawn ornament.

These suggestions may seem small, but sometimes the difference between life and death is just a matter of minutes – sometimes seconds.

"This quick tip could save a life when time matters! Help us help you," the spokesperson said.