This is why Atlanta World Cup fans are facing conflicting team loyalties

The Brief Soccer fans in Atlanta and across the South are navigating, at times, complex cultural and club ties as they choose which countries to root for during the World Cup. Data from Ancestry.com reveals that the United States is the most popular national team in the South, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, and Germany. A potential Round of 16 matchup looms between the United States and Senegal, forcing some dual-heritage supporters to balance conflicting loyalties.



As soccer fans fill the streets of Atlanta, the diverse city is showcasing a complex web of international backgrounds, club loyalties, and family histories that dictate World Cup fandom.

What drives cultural allegiance?

What we know:

A survey conducted by Ancestry.com highlights that family history and heritage are the primary driving forces behind team allegiance. Across the American South, the U.S. National Team holds the top spot for popularity with 77% followed closely by an international top five consisting of Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Mexico, and Germany.

For many local fans, choosing a team is a balancing act between their current home and their family roots. Local supporter Katey Coleman is pulling for both England and the U.S. because her favorite club team, Arsenal, plays in London.

Immigrants are similarly split. John Busutu, a recent immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) now living in Charlotte, traveled to watch his home country play against England. George Rasugu, who immigrated to Atlanta from Kenya about ten years ago, bases his decisions on both his location and individual players, noting his deep affection for the U.S., Argentina, and Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Senegal supporter Saina Rasoamahenina, who is visiting from Madagascar, credit his fandom entirely to his mom's Senegalese heritage and childhood lessons about the culture.

" I have lots of Senegalese friends," said Rasoamahenina.

High stakes on the pitch tonight

What we don't know:

If both the United States and Senegal manage to secure victories in their respective matches today, they will officially face each other in the upcoming Round of 16.

It remains unclear how fans will split their votes if that matchup occurs. Fans are already feeling the tension of dual loyalties. Senegal supporter Matay Marsh, a Liberian-American, expressed deep affection for the United States and admitted they don't want to see the U.S. team lose.

That said, she is a supporter rooting for Senegal and West African teams more broadly due to her roots and noted that having this many African teams advance so far feels like living through a historic moment, though it leaves the ultimate choice of whom to back incredibly tricky.

Join the international celebration

What you can do:

With soccer matches happening daily, fans are encouraged to visit local viewing areas to experience the diverse cultures represented throughout the tournament. Whether you are rooting based on family connections, club favoritism, or your home country, you can share your matchday experience with fellow enthusiasts using local tournament fan hashtags on social media.