Investigation: Cumming officer did not violate department policy
CUMMING, Ga. - The Cumming Police Department released documents this week of an investigating into one of its officers following a suspected hit and run.
The documents show the officer did not violate policies when he detained a woman.
Officer J. Fitzpatrick detained Ashley Harris in November believing she was involved in a hit and run.
Officers released her after finding evidence proving she was in a store at the time of the crash.
Harris said Officer Fitzpatrick violated her constitutional and civil rights.
The internal police investigation concluded that wasn't the case.