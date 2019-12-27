Investigation: Cumming officer did not violate department policy

The Cumming Police Department released documents this week of an investigating into one of its officers following a suspected hit and run.

The documents show the officer did not violate policies when he detained a woman.

Officer J. Fitzpatrick detained Ashley Harris in November believing she was involved in a hit and run.

Officers released her after finding evidence proving she was in a store at the time of the crash.

Harris said Officer Fitzpatrick violated her constitutional and civil rights.

The internal police investigation concluded that wasn't the case.